Omaha Parks employee pulled from water after golf cart falls into pond
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Parks employee was pulled from the water after falling into a pond at Miller Park, police say.
According to Omaha Police, a golf cart went into a pond at Miller Park Monday afternoon when an Omaha Parks employee appeared to have a medical problem.
A witness pulled the employee from the pond and they were transported to UNMC.
This is a developing story, stay with 6 News for updates.
