Omaha Parks employee pulled from water after golf cart falls into pond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Parks employee was pulled from the water after falling into a pond at Miller Park, police say.

According to Omaha Police, a golf cart went into a pond at Miller Park Monday afternoon when an Omaha Parks employee appeared to have a medical problem.

A witness pulled the employee from the pond and they were transported to UNMC.

This is a developing story, stay with 6 News for updates.

