StarCare visits Northwest High School

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Northwest High School’s health science program gained hands-on experience with the help of StarCare’s helicopter and air medical team. A Starcare team landed on Northwest’s practice field and students were able to hear from a pilot, an air nurse and air paramedic and also climb inside a medical helicopter.

Fourteen students are part of the upperclassmen health science focused program, and StarCare is just one of the many medical careers students will learn about in Introduction to Health Professions.

“I feel like it (StarCare experience) makes me understand there are more opportunities than what you see in medical dramas besides being a nurse and doctor,” said Junior Aubrey Chapl.“I feel like knowing about a flight pilot or paramedic is really helping expand my mindset about the medical field.”

Jason States, the program’s director and teacher of Introduction to Health Professions, said he plans on inviting to class volunteer coordinators and hospital chefs on top of traditional nurses and doctors.

“We want students to explore careers and either confirm something or figure out this maybe isn’t right for me, and be able to knock out some college credits while doing that,” States said.

By the end of the program, students will graduate with 13 college credits and a CNA license. The group is the first round of students to be enrolled in the program.

