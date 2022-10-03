StarTran to resume fare collection Oct. 17

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced on Monday StarTran transit system will resume fare collection beginning Oct.17. Bus passes will be available for purchase beginning Monday, Oct. 3.

StarTran paused fare collection in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. StarTran did not collect fares for nearly two-and-a-half years.

“Lincoln’s transit system connects community members to jobs, food, education, medical services, and more,” said LTU Director Liz Elliott. “StarTran’s success is the community’s success. By resuming fare collection at a lower price, we will maintain a healthy transit system and continue to use those funds to reinvest back into the program.”

StarTran passes may be purchased with a mobile device using the Token Transit app, in person at the StarTran office at 710 “J” Street, or by mail order. Thirty-One Consecutive Day Passes, 20 Ride Passes, and Senior Saver/Go for Less 20 Ride Passes are available at select retailers.

Bus passes include:

Cash Fare – $1.25

Cash Fare Paratransit – $2.50

Child (age 4 and younger) – FREE

Senior Saver Go for Less Cash Fare (age 62 and older) – 60 cents

31-Day Pass – $17

31-Day Low Income – $8

31-Day Paratransit – $34

31-Day Paratransit Low Income – $16

20-Ride Pass – $33

20-Ride Paratransit Pass – $66

Transfers – FREE

Downtown Trolley – 25 cents

Go For Less/Senior Downtown Trolley – 10 cents

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Students – FREE

StarTran offers nearly 10,000 rides per day and has more than 800 bus stops. For more information on StarTran services and passes, visit startran.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

