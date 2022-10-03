StarTran to resume fare collection Oct. 17

Many fares reduced from pre-pandemic prices
(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced on Monday StarTran transit system will resume fare collection beginning Oct.17. Bus passes will be available for purchase beginning Monday, Oct. 3.

StarTran paused fare collection in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. StarTran did not collect fares for nearly two-and-a-half years.

“Lincoln’s transit system connects community members to jobs, food, education, medical services, and more,” said LTU Director Liz Elliott. “StarTran’s success is the community’s success. By resuming fare collection at a lower price, we will maintain a healthy transit system and continue to use those funds to reinvest back into the program.”

StarTran passes may be purchased with a mobile device using the Token Transit app, in person at the StarTran office at 710 “J” Street, or by mail order. Thirty-One Consecutive Day Passes, 20 Ride Passes, and Senior Saver/Go for Less 20 Ride Passes are available at select retailers.

Bus passes include:

  • Cash Fare – $1.25
  • Cash Fare Paratransit – $2.50
  • Child (age 4 and younger) – FREE
  • Senior Saver Go for Less Cash Fare (age 62 and older) – 60 cents
  • 31-Day Pass – $17
  • 31-Day Low Income – $8
  • 31-Day Paratransit – $34
  • 31-Day Paratransit Low Income – $16
  • 20-Ride Pass – $33
  • 20-Ride Paratransit Pass – $66
  • Transfers – FREE
  • Downtown Trolley – 25 cents
  • Go For Less/Senior Downtown Trolley – 10 cents
  • University of Nebraska-Lincoln Students – FREE

StarTran offers nearly 10,000 rides per day and has more than 800 bus stops. For more information on StarTran services and passes, visit startran.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the...
Nebraska State 4-H camp destroyed by wildfire
Crime scene tape
Court documents provide timeline of Lincoln homicide
A pick up truck plowed through a restaurant in Plattsmouth (Image: Cassgram)
Pickup truck plows through Plattsmouth restaurant
The fire was reported Monday at 10:17 a.m. at a small apartment complex near 44th and...
Three people taken to hospital following north Lincoln apartment fire

Latest News

Mark Pelini
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
Court records show Jason Hernandez was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and use of a...
19-year-old involved in double shooting taken into custody
Crime scene tape
Court documents provide timeline of Lincoln homicide
Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...