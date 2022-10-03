Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler.

A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

On Wednesday temperatures will rebound for most areas, but dropping slightly in southeast Nebraska. 70s will be prevalent across all of 10-11 country. An isolated shower or storm can not be ruled out on Wednesday, but precipitation chances appear much lower compared to Tuesday. Another cold front will move in late Wednesday bringing a more pronounced drop in temperatures come Thursday.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Later in the week temperatures will continue to fall. Friday morning could see frost concentrated north of I-80, but Saturday could see widespread frost in the Lincoln area. However, a rebound in temperatures does appears possible over the weekend. Low end rain chances will be possible during this timeframe as well.

7-Day Frost chances
7-Day Frost chances(KOLN)
7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KOLN)

