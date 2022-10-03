United Airlines to pause service at JFK International Airport

FILE - United Airlines is pausing service at the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JKF) in...
FILE - United Airlines is pausing service at the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JKF) in New York.(Credit: KALB)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines is pausing service at the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JKF) in New York at the end of October.

The action comes just weeks after the airline threatened to pull service from the airport if the Federal Aviation Administration did not give it additional slots.

United Airlines resumed service to JFK in March 2021 after a five-year hiatus.

The airline says the halt in service is temporary, but won’t say how long it will last.

It comes as the busy winter travel season is about to begin, but United says its schedule JFK is too small to remain competitive.

United’s 100 employees at Kennedy International will be transferred to nearby airports.

Customers who have tickets on United involving JFK after October 29 will be rebooked.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Six people dead after crash in east Lincoln
Nebraska returns to Big Ten action on Saturday evening when the Huskers play host to Indiana at...
Huskers beat Indiana 35-21 to end 9-game FBS losing streak
Police officers fire tear gas during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java,...
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
A pick up truck plowed through a restaurant in Plattsmouth (Image: Cassgram)
Pickup truck plows through Plattsmouth restaurant
Inmate goes missing from Lincoln correctional facility

Latest News

Dozens gathered to walk and fund a cure to end Alzheimer's.
Dozens gather to walk, fund cure for Alzheimer’s
LES employees contribute to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
LES employees helping with Hurricane Ian relief
This satellite image taken at 20:20 UTC and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Orlene on...
Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV