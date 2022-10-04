Aunt accused of pushing nephew into lake charged with murder

Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.
Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.(Chicago Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman has been charged with first-degree murder more than a week after the death of her 3-year-old nephew, who she allegedly pushed into Lake Michigan and watched as he sank into the water.

Cook County prosecutors announced the murder charge Tuesday against 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a hospital where he had been since last Monday.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)

She was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child. Moreno is accused of throwing her nephew, Josiah Brown, into the water near Chicago’s Navy Pier on Sept. 19.

Divers found the child about 30 minutes later and he died at a Chicago hospital on Sept. 25.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th &...
15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at south Lincoln apartment
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
Mark Pelini
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
Crime scene tape
Court documents provide timeline of Lincoln homicide

Latest News

On Monday at 3:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home near NW 54th & West Superior Street....
Man arrested following standoff in Lincoln Airpark neighborhood
Goodwill
Iconic Goodwill gets serious with online for thrifters
FILE - The company has filed a lawsuit following disputes over worker safety citations.
Amazon sues Washington’s labor agency over alleged hazards
FILE - The president is marking 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned a national right to...
Biden marks 100 days since Dobbs ruling as Dems eye midterms
Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for a new term. Justices are, from left, Amy Comey...
Supreme Court takes up key voting rights case from Alabama