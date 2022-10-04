Authorities searching for vehicle that escaped three pursuits early Monday

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:20 AM CDT
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in eastern Nebraska are searching for the driver of a vehicle that got away from sheriff’s deputies, three separate times, early Monday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Highway 34 and Highway 63. CCSO says that as the deputy got out of his cruiser and approached the silver, 2000s Jeep Cherokee, the driver took off.

“Deputies began to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it,” according to a press release.

The department says that a short time later, the vehicle was spotted again near 310th & Church Road.

“Deputies again attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled, driving recklessly down dirt roads,” CCSO stated. “Deputies pursued the car on back roads until one patrol car lost control and ended up in a ditch.”

Authorities say the deputy was checked out by volunteers from Louisville Rescue, but was not hospitalized. As for the Jeep, CCSO says it continued to flee, at which point the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office started their own pursuit of the vehicle just outside of Ashland. Authorities say SCSO was also unable to stop the vehicle.

Cass County says the Jeep does not have any license plates, and has “flag stickers” in the back windshield. They’re asking anyone with information about the vehicle to contact them at 402-296-9370.

