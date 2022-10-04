Bovee Fire in Nebraska Sandhills 30% contained

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters are making progress containing a large wildfire in the Nebraska Sandhills.

As of Tuesday morning, the Bovee Fire has burned 15,000 acres and is 30% contained. On Monday, cooler, less windy weather and light rainfall aided firefighters’ efforts.

“Dozers, engines and hand crews made good progress on fireline construction on the northern and eastern flanks of the fire, and work began on the western side,” according to the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team.

About 125 people are fighting the fire and local, state and federal resources are being used. Minimal spread is expected.

Evacuations have been lifted and Highway 2 is open, although watch for smoke along with increased traffic including large vehicles aiding in the fire effort.

A firefighter died while actively fighting the Bovee Fire on Sunday. The Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody suffered a medical emergency and died, according to the Region 26 Council. He was 59-years-old.

The fire began at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey Sunday afternoon and quickly spread north. A State 4-H Camp lodge and cabins were destroyed along with the Scott Lookout Tower.

