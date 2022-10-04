Cherry county sandwich destination

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You can not only get amazing sandwiches, but brick-oven pizzas and great baked goods at a store that was featured on the Nebraska Tourism Passport Program this year.

We traveled to Valentine recently to learn more about Old Mill Bulk Foods and Deli. It’s owned by Jerry Miller. “We started out with just a small bulk food store and deli, and we’ve expanded into making thousands of sandwiches for people,” Miller said. “We’ve added pizza, we have a brick-oven pizza that is really popular. We’ve added a bakery, since basically 2014 when we opened.”

Miller is from Ohio originally. “We are missionaries on the Rosebud Indian Reservation,” Miller said. “That’s really why we moved here. I was doing carpentry work for years. That’s how we supported ourselves. Then my body started to give out, and we decided to try this. It’s been a great success for us.”

Old Mill Bulk Foods and Deli first opened in a small building, then moved to another building on main street called the Bull Market. “We were just ready to buy it, but there was a fire in the Bull Market,” Miller said. “It took us out. A year later, the building that used to be a theater became available, and so we bought it and renovated it. In 2018, we opened it.”

Locals love to come here, but people who enjoy the Niobrara river, come in to get food for picnics. One of the big sellers when it comes to sandwiches is the Old Mill Classic. “It’s the number one on the menu,” Miller said. “It has creamy chipotle and sweet onion poppy sauce, bacon, roast beef, sun-dried tomato, turkey, and black forest ham.” Miller says some taste tests with people he worked with while in the carpentry business confirmed the need to make his sandwiches. “They said, you’ve got to do this,” Miller said. Miller says some of his ability in the kitchen may come from his Amish background. “We grew up Amish in Ohio,” Miller said. “Me and my wife, we grew up Amish. Our four children were born Amish. But then we left that faith, and decided to follow the Lord in a different way. That’s how we got out here.”

Old Mill Bulk Foods and Deli is open at 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. On Friday nights, the store is open until 7 p.m. The store is not open on Sundays. Be sure to check out this shop the next time you visit Valentine!

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.