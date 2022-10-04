CHI Health’s parent company manages potential data breach

((KWTX))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -CHI Health’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, is managing an IT security incident that is impacting some of its facilities.

According to a CHI Health spokesperson, the company has taken precautionary steps and taken certain IT systems offline, which may include electronic health record systems and other systems.

CHI Health facilities are following existing protocols for system outages and taking steps to minimize the disruption.

“We take our responsibility to ensure the privacy of our patients and IT security very seriously,” said Taylor Miller, Senior Public Relations Strategist.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
Mark Pelini
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
Crime scene tape
Court documents provide timeline of Lincoln homicide
LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th &...
15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at south Lincoln apartment

Latest News

Lime Scooter
ScooterLNK resumes following successful pilot program
10/11 NOW's Kevin Sjuts talks with the Huskers' Casey Thompson.
NReport: 1-on-1 interview with Casey Thompson
The driver, Samantha Francisco, 28, Chicago, IL, and passenger, Julany Rivera, 20.
Seward County Sheriff’s Office finds 24 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop
This "Pivot Walker" is designed and manufactured by Chief Industries in Grand Island.
Chief, Kawasaki products make “coolest thing” finals