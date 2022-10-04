CHI Health’s parent company manages potential data breach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -CHI Health’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, is managing an IT security incident that is impacting some of its facilities.

According to a CHI Health spokesperson, the company has taken precautionary steps and taken certain IT systems offline, which may include electronic health record systems and other systems.

CHI Health facilities are following existing protocols for system outages and taking steps to minimize the disruption.

“We take our responsibility to ensure the privacy of our patients and IT security very seriously,” said Taylor Miller, Senior Public Relations Strategist.

