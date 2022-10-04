Chief, Kawasaki products make “coolest thing” finals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - One product made by Grand Island Chief Industries is a finalist in a competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”

The other finalist is a product made by the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln.

The Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication is a device that uses uses foot pads that trap mud and keep it from being pushed out of the wheel track, there-by preventing ruts that are typically made by the wheels which move a center-pivot irrigation system around a field, according to a Chief Industries web site.

The New York City transit subway cars are manufactured at the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. Made to replace aging subway cars in New York, the Kawasaki website describes them as featuring LED lighting, digital displays, and wider doors for smoother boarding and exiting during congestion.

The “Grain Weevil” manufactured in Aurora made the semi-finals of the competition. It’s a device designed to break up clumps in grain bins, preventing the need for a person to go inside a grain bin.

The contest is hosted by the NE Manufacturing Alliance and is open to public voting. The winner will be announced Oct. 11 at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista.

The first three rounds drew more than 17,500 votes total. Each contestant has submitted a photo and description to aid in voting. Only one vote per person will be allowed.

Voting ends Oct. 9.

