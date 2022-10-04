COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in mid-yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial...
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will stay in mid-yellow for a second week.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will stay in mid-yellow for a second week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:

  • Cases continued to decrease over the last week – from 280 to 200 for the week ending October 1.
  • Wastewater surveillance showed an increase in the number of virus particles.
  • The 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations increased – from 31 last week to 34 today.

The Health Department encourages people to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes getting the updated booster. The new, updated boosters protect against the variants circulating in our community and restore the body’s immunity against COVID-19. Even if you’ve had other COVID-19 boosters, it’s important to get the new one, especially for people over 65 and those who have weakened immune systems.

The Health Department is offering updated boosters at walk-in vaccination clinics. Residents age 12 and older are eligible to receive an updated booster at least two months after their last booster or since completing the primary series. Appointments may be scheduled online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

Upcoming clinics:

  • Tuesday, October 4, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive
  • Wednesday, October 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena

The Health Department also encourages people to follow the public health guidance posted at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

In addition to staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, recommendations in the public health guidance include:

  • Wear a mask if you have allergy, cold or COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.
  • Wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by your vaccination status and level of risk.
  • Get tested or self-test if you have allergy, cold or COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.
  • Stay home if you’re sick.
  • If you test positive, ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov.
  • If you test negative but continue to experience COVID-like symptoms, follow up with your health care provider.
  • Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.

Free home COVID-19 test kits are available in the main lobby of the LLCHD, 3131 “O” St., during regular business hours. Test kits are also available at all Lincoln City Library locations. Residents can report results of their at-home tests to the Health Department. A short form is available at lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19ReportResults.

The Food and Drug Administration recently extended the shelf lives of many home COVID-19 tests. To determine if a test has a new expiration date, visit At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests | FDA.

For more information on COVID-19, vaccine or to find upcoming clinic dates and locations, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department at 402-441-4200.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th &...
15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at south Lincoln apartment
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
Mark Pelini
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
Crime scene tape
Court documents provide timeline of Lincoln homicide

Latest News

5-Day Outlook
Wednesday Forecast: A seasonal day...but there’s “cold” on the way !
On Monday at 3:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home near NW 54th & West Superior Street....
Man arrested following standoff in Lincoln Airpark neighborhood
Lime Scooter
ScooterLNK resumes following successful pilot program
CHI Health’s parent company manages potential data breach