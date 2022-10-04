Endangered missing alert: Blair authorities looking for 33-year-old man
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Blair Police are looking for Ryan Lemaster, 33, prompting an NSP endangered missing alert on early Tuesday morning.
The alert was issued by the Nebraska State Patrol at 3:26 a.m. Tuesday, describing Lemaster as a white man, about 5-feet-9 weighing approximately 120 pounds. He has curly brown hair, a short beard, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a brown shirt, with a TNA sports and tackle logo, and brown pants, according to the alert.
Lemaster was last seen at 7 a.m. Monday. He has a medical condition that could cause him to have seizures, which might make him confused and disoriented, the alert states.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Blair Police Department at 402-426-4747.
