A few showers possible Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front along with an upper level low pressure system will trigger scattered showers and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday. Lingering showers will be possible this evening into early Wednesday morning in eastern Nebraska. Wednesday will be a nice day with high temperatures close to average. Cooler temperatures by the end of the week with the chance of widespread frost Friday and Saturday morning.

Mostly cloudy with a few scattered light rain showers in Lincoln on Tuesday. Highs in the lower 80s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amount in the Lincoln area will a tenth of an inch or less.

Cooler in central and western Nebraska. Still warm for southeast Nebraska on Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or even a thunderstorm possible this evening. Sprinkles or an isolated shower possible after midnight into early Wednesday morning. Lows in the lower 50s with a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

More seasonal overnight low temperatures expected. (1011 Weather)

A few morning clouds on Wednesday, then mostly sunny in the afternoon with the high in the mid 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Pleasant temperatures on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Cooler temperatures arrive on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s early in the day with temperatures falling to around 60 degrees late in the day. Cool temperatures on Friday with a chance of frost late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Warmer temperatures for Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be on the cooler side by the end of the week with frost possible early Saturday morning. (1011 Weather)

