Head to the border for great steaks

Pure Nebraska
By Jon Vanderford
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT
KILGORE, Neb. (KOLN) - During a trip to Cherry County, we paid a visit to a restaurant in Kilgore, and discovered it’s a business that pulls people in from miles around.

Manager Rhonda Kursave says Bordertown Steakhouse and Saloon has gained a large following. The business started in 2018. “Sundays are a huge day for use,” Kursave said. “Prime rib is our special on Sunday, and along with many other menu items. We are open seven days a week.”

What keeps people coming back are the steaks. “We are known for our ribeyes and our New Yorks,” Kursave said. “We are known for our burgers, too, and our wraps. Our French Dip is popular.” The restaurant offers a number of great sides, salads and appetizers.

Travelers coming to the Valentine area often frequent the restaurant. “We have people who come from Valentine, or even further, like Gordon or Rushville,” Kursave said. “We do a lot of catering, too.”

If you’d like to get a great steak in Nebraska, consider a visit to the Bordertown Steakhouse & Saloon in Kilgore. “People are so glad to have somewhere close to go and eat,” Kursave said.

