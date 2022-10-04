Law enforcement agencies participating in Pink Patch Project

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Both the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are participating in the Pink Patch Project during October.

LSO announced the partnership with the organization back in September, marking the first year the agency is taking part in the project.

@LSOnebraska is excited to announce our partnership with @PinkPatchPrjct.

In October deputies & staff will have the opportunity to wear pink patches to support the project and help raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection and treatment. https://t.co/6aDfdm5PMG — Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) September 15, 2022

The Nebraska State Patrol announced on Monday that the agency will also be taking part in the project, marking the fifth year in a row NSP has done this.

Check out NSP’s release below:

“The Nebraska State Patrol is proud to announce a redesigned pink patch for this year’s Pink Patch Project. October marks the return of the Pink Patch Project for many law enforcement agencies across the state. The effort coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Pink Patch Project is a national effort in which many law enforcement officers wear a pink version of their agency’s shoulder patch. This is the fifth year that NSP has participated.

‘This year’s NSP pink patch offers a new design and something new for collectors,’ said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. ‘We’re proud to partner with other agencies across the state in this project to show our support for the millions affected by breast cancer.’

Throughout October, troopers have the option to replace the standard NSP patch with a pink patch. NSP’s pink patch features the NSP emblem in pink and black.

Pink NSP patches are available for purchase by NSP civilian employees and members of the public at local NSP offices. All proceeds from sales of the pink NSP patches will benefit local organizations helping cancer fighters. Follow NSP on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more details on how to purchase the pink patches or how to order Pink Patch Project merchandise online.”

(The Nebraska State Patrol)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.