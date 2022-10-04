Lincoln Police investigating fatal stabbing at South Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred at an apartment near South 40th and Highway 2.

On Monday, October 3, 2022, at 4:06 p.m. police responded to a report of an unconscious male that appeared to have been stabbed. Officers arrived and found a deceased male with injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed instrument.

This investigation is in the early stages and LPD crime scene investigators are continuing to process the scene for forensic and digital evidence.

A police presence will remain in the area while the scene is processed. Police are asking anyone with information, to include video surveillance, to come forward and contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000 or if they wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

This is a developing story.

