Man arrested following standoff in Lincoln Airpark neighborhood

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested following a two-hour long standoff with police in the Airpark neighborhood Monday afternoon.

On Monday at 3:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home near NW 54th & West Superior Street. A caller reported that their neighbor, 33-year-old George Looschen III, was outside his residence yelling and waiving a handgun around.

The neighbor and family fled their residence and told police they feared for their safety.

Officers arrived and observed Looschen III in his backyard. Officers contacted him by phone to try and speak with him however he refused to cooperate. Due to the presence of firearms, the Lincoln Police Department SWAT Team was deployed. After approximately two hours of negotiating, Looschen III was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers recovered a .380 caliber handgun, drug paraphernalia and suspected MDMA pills. Looschen III was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Violate Harassment Protection Order.

