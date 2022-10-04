Matt Talbot collecting blankets for people in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cold weather is right around the corner, and to make sure the Lincoln community is warm this winter, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach is collecting blankets for people in need. They’re also collecting hygiene items, hand warmers and sleeping bags.

According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, there were an estimated 2,404 people experiencing homelessness in Nebraska as of January 2020. Matt Talbot staff said during the winter months, some of them don’t even have a blanket to keep them warm.

“But it’s going to be freezing before we know it. We really want to have everything we need for the cold weather organized and ready,” Lori Wellman with Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach said. “When our guests come in we don’t have to tell them to wait, we’ve got it here and we can offer them that warmth and comfort.”

You can donate blankets or other winter items at the Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach building near 27th & Salt Creek.

Colder temperatures will be here soon! We're asking for blanket donations to provide guests with warmth during the cold months. Donations can be dropped off at Matt Talbot Monday-Friday between 8:30am-6:30pm. You can also donate through our Amazon Wishlist:https://t.co/3TtiSvXcZN pic.twitter.com/f4z59IB9QB — Matt Talbot Kitchen (@MTKOServes) September 20, 2022

