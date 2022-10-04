NCBB Issues Urgent Call for Donations Following Hurricane Ian

(KOLN)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (NCBB Press Release) - The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is calling on eligible donors to give blood and platelets to support relief efforts as the impacts from last week’s Hurricane Ian continue to be assessed.

“Our first priority at NCBB is always to ensure our local hospitals have the blood supply they need,” said Jen White, director of hospital services. “However, after assessing our inventory we were able to send units of blood to Florida and areas in the Southeast over the weekend to help alleviate the crisis.”

These efforts continue a long tradition of NCBB supporting relief efforts in areas affected by natural disasters and other large-scale events. In recent years the blood center has contributed blood products to Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Florida after Hurricane Maria, and Hawaii following Hurricane Lane.

“Nebraskans have a long tradition of stepping up for each other and helping when needed,” said NCBB Director of Operations Cheryl Warholoski. “Now we need to help Florida and the American Southeast as they continue to endure this tragedy.

The storm tore through Florida as a powerful category 4 hurricane and later made second landfall in coastal South Carolina. More than two million Floridians experienced power outages, and all aspects of life—including blood collection, testing and distribution—were impacted in affected areas.

Giving blood takes less than an hour from start to finish. Only eligible blood donors can meet the need for blood and platelets locally and across the nation. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit NCBB.ORG/donate or call 877-486-9414.

