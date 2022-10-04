Nebraska State Patrol arrests Elwood woman for attempted murder plot

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot.

The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.

A Nebraska State Patrol investigator, working undercover, then contacted the woman, identified as Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood. Following an online conversation, Miller agreed to meet the investigator in person.

Late Monday afternoon, the undercover investigator met with Miller at an agreed-upon location in Lexington. During the meeting, the investigator learned that Miller was seeking to have five specific people killed. Miller then attempted to hire the investigator to carry out the murders.

Following the conclusion of the meeting, Miller drove for approximately two miles, where troopers performed a felony traffic stop. Miller was taken into custody without incident. She has been lodged in Dawson County Jail for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of attempted first degree murder, and making terroristic threats.

The Nebraska State Patrol, FBI, CODE Task Force, and the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office cooperated during this investigation and arrest operation.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.