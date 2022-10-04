Seward County Sheriff’s Offices finds 24 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

(WABI)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office found over 24 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Friday.

Deputies stopped a 2015 Mercedes SUV in Seward County around Mile Marker 382 on I-80 for an obscured license plate at around 11:03 a.m. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle, and an aftermarket compartment was located in the rear floor of the vehicle.

Around 24 pounds of cocaine and 12 grams of OxyContin were located inside the compartment.

The driver, Samantha Francisco, 28, Chicago, IL, and passenger, Julany Rivera, 20. Chicago, IL, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and no drug tax stamp.

Francisco and Rivera have been lodged in the Seward County Detention Center pending further court action.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
Mark Pelini
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
Crime scene tape
Court documents provide timeline of Lincoln homicide
LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th &...
15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at south Lincoln apartment

Latest News

Scattered rain possible tonight into Wednesday with cooler temperatures expected.
Brad's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
This "Pivot Walker" is designed and manufactured by Chief Industries in Grand Island.
Chief, Kawasaki products make “coolest thing” finals
The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the...
Bovee Fire in Nebraska Sandhills 30% contained
LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th &...
15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at south Lincoln apartment