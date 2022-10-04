Wednesday Forecast: A seasonal day...but there’s “cold” on the way !

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A summer-like start to the week will continue to cool...

Two cold fronts will continue to impact the local forecast area this week. Front #1 is slowly pushing east...creating some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over parts of the state. Widespread, significant rain is not anticipated as this boundary drifts east...but some local areas “could” see 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain...while most will see much less. That front....and the precipitation associated with it...will exit the region Wednesday morning, leaving most of 10-11 Country dry and seasonal by Wednesday afternoon under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

5-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Front #2 enter the picture by early Thursday morning. This boundary will carry less of a rain chance...but usher in a much more significant cool down for Thursday...Friday...and Saturday. Thursday will serve as the “transition” day...with northern parts of the state looking at highs only in the 50s...while areas in southern Nebraska will see highs well into the 70s. Falling temperatures and gusty north winds will develop as the day wears on. Friday morning temperatures will range from the lower 30s to the lower 40s...with FROST or FREEZE conditions possible for some. Friday afternoon readings will hold mainly in the 50s. Saturday morning will be quite cold as well...with morning lows in the low-to-mid 30s for much of the coverage area...and FROST or FREEZE conditions will again threaten the region. By Saturday afternoon...temperatures are expected to rebound back into the 60s as the center of the coldest air slides off to our east...and Sunday looks much more “seasonal” for both morning lows and afternoon highs. We’ll have more on the possible FROST or FREEZE conditions later in the week...so stay tuned.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Saturday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Sunday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

