Whipple comments on offensive performance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Whipple reflected on the offensive performance in the win against Indiana.

“I was not happy with the way we played,” Whipple said. “I was happy with the way we finished, and then I told them on Monday, ‘Look guys this is the reality. We are in first place. That is where you are at, so let’s go forward from here.’ We have a chance and that is all you can ask for in this world.”

Whipple explained why he was frustrated with the sacks given up on Saturday.

“You can not miss that chance for a touchdown when Trey (Palmer) is running wide open in that situation,” he said. “As I said, (Casey Thompson) bounced back, and I have to coach him better. My frustration in that part is I have to coach better. I am pointing the finger at myself, so like I said, this season we are almost halfway there, and I said we have a chance. We have wasted so many opportunities. As an older person this thing goes by fast. You have to make sure you are on your Ps and Qs and that was the frustrating part.”

He also spoke on his approach with the offense during the bye week.

“They may not like me, but they know when they come in there that they are going to have a good classroom,” Whipple said. “They are going to learn and they are going to get better, and that way they are going to be a better person. That is the most important factor and I probably was looking in the mirror before that game with that off week saying how can I be better? How can I help these guys get over the top? And they made the play in the fourth quarter, and it just worked. We missed that play about three times earlier in the year and then finished the game. It is going to be the same thing this one. It is going to be fourth quarters. Find a way.”

The Huskers will hit the road to play Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. on Friday, Oct. 7. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on FS1, with radio coverage provided by Huskers Radio Network.

