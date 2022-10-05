Bovee Fire in Nebraska Sandhills 56% contained

Firefighters mop up hot spots in heavy fuels to ensure the fire does not rekindle.
Firefighters mop up hot spots in heavy fuels to ensure the fire does not rekindle.(Nebraska National Forest & Grasslands)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALSEY, Neb. (KNOP) - Continued cool and moist weather has helped crews make progress containing the Bovee Fire in the Nebraska Sandhills region near Halsey.

More than 200 people from several states are helping put out the flames. The fire is about 19,000 acres in size and is 56 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.

All evacuation orders have been lifted and Highway 2 is open, although watch for smoke along with increased traffic including large vehicles aiding in the fire effort.

A firefighter died while actively fighting the Bovee Fire on Sunday. The Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody suffered a medical emergency and died, according to the Region 26 Council. He was 59-years-old.

The fire began at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey Sunday afternoon and quickly spread north. A State 4-H Camp lodge and cabins were destroyed along with the Scott Lookout Tower.

As of Wednesday morning, the Bovee Fire has burned 18,932 acres and is 56% contained.
As of Wednesday morning, the Bovee Fire has burned 18,932 acres and is 56% contained.(Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team One)
The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the Bessey Ranger District near Halsey on Sunday. (Joshua Carrizales)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th &...
15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at south Lincoln apartment
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
On Monday at 3:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home near NW 54th & West Superior Street....
Man arrested following standoff in Lincoln Airpark neighborhood
Authorities searching for vehicle that escaped three pursuits early Monday
Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Elwood woman for attempted murder plot

Latest News

Dylan Will
Driver arrested in fatal Labor Day crash in northeast Lincoln
Alexis Kelly
Lincoln Police arrest 18-year-old driver in August crash that killed motorcyclist
Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402)...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!