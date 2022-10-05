Motorcycle driver in critical condition, passenger injured in crash near Cotner and O Streets

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening, a black SUV and a motorcycle were both traveling westbound on O Street when one or both of the vehicles tried to merge and crashed.

LPD said both the driver and passenger of that motorcycle were taken to a local hospital. The driver, a male, is listed in critical condition and a female passenger is listed as stable.

The driver of that SUV was uninjured and so far no citations have been issued.

O Street westbound from Cotner to Lincrest remains closed at this time.

