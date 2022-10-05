Driver arrested in fatal Labor Day crash in northeast Lincoln

LPD says one person has died following a single-vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln on Labor Day.
By Jacob Elliott, Ryan Swanigan and Laura Halm
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a fatal crash in northeast Lincoln on Labor Day.

On Tuesday at 10:47 a.m., police arrested 22-year-old Dylan Will of Lincoln. Will is facing manslaughter charges, as well as failure to stop and render aid/leaving the scene of an accident charges.

LPD said on September 5th, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. at Cotner & Holdrege.

Police said a northbound vehicle, with five people inside, lost control and crashed into a light pole, then a utility signal box at the intersection, before coming to rest right outside the Cotner Center Condominiums.

According to LPD, Will was identified as the driver, but was initially not present. He returned to the scene 30 minutes later and denied being the driver. LPD said witnesses were interviewed and reported seeing the vehicle going northbound on N Cotner and attempting to pass another vehicle before losing control and striking a tree.

A rear seat passenger, 25-year-old Yousef Alwaeli, died at a Lincoln hospital.

Police at the scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at Cotner & Holdrege on Labor Day.
Police at the scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at Cotner & Holdrege on Labor Day.(Aaron (Viewer Submission))

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th &...
15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at south Lincoln apartment
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
On Monday at 3:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home near NW 54th & West Superior Street....
Man arrested following standoff in Lincoln Airpark neighborhood
Authorities searching for vehicle that escaped three pursuits early Monday
Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Elwood woman for attempted murder plot

Latest News

Alexis Kelly
Lincoln Police arrest 18-year-old driver in August crash that killed motorcyclist
Firefighters mop up hot spots in heavy fuels to ensure the fire does not rekindle.
Bovee Fire in Nebraska Sandhills 56% contained
Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402)...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!