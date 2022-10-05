Driver arrested in fatal Labor Day crash in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a fatal crash in northeast Lincoln on Labor Day.

On Tuesday at 10:47 a.m., police arrested 22-year-old Dylan Will of Lincoln. Will is facing manslaughter charges, as well as failure to stop and render aid/leaving the scene of an accident charges.

LPD said on September 5th, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. at Cotner & Holdrege.

Police said a northbound vehicle, with five people inside, lost control and crashed into a light pole, then a utility signal box at the intersection, before coming to rest right outside the Cotner Center Condominiums.

According to LPD, Will was identified as the driver, but was initially not present. He returned to the scene 30 minutes later and denied being the driver. LPD said witnesses were interviewed and reported seeing the vehicle going northbound on N Cotner and attempting to pass another vehicle before losing control and striking a tree.

A rear seat passenger, 25-year-old Yousef Alwaeli, died at a Lincoln hospital.

Police at the scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at Cotner & Holdrege on Labor Day. (Aaron (Viewer Submission))

