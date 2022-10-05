End of an Era: LFR closes Station 8 to make way for its replacement

(Lincoln Fire & Rescue (@LNKFireRescue))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The transformation process for a piece of city-owned land on the northeast corner of 17th and Van Dorn has officially begun.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s Fire Station 8, originally opening in 1958, closed on Monday, October 3rd. LFR says it marks the beginning of a new era for the station, as it will be torn down to make way for a brand new building at the same location.

Fire Chief Dave Engler had previously mentioned a desperate need to replace the station, which was in rough shape after having deteriorated over time.

As for the apparatus stationed at the building (Engine 8, Truck 8 and Medic 8), they have been loosely moved to Fire Station 1. LFR has temporarily modified where certain fleet vehicles are, in order to have the most adequate dispersal for city service. They add that response times in Station 8′s coverage area will not be drastically impacted.

Chief Engler told 10/11 NOW earlier in the year that the expected completion for new Fire Station 8 is somewhere in the time frame of May, 2024.

