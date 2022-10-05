Former Husker announces his run for Mayor

Former Husker announces his run for Mayor
Former Husker announces his run for Mayor(Kloee Sander)
By Kloee Sander
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Stan Parker is the second Republican to announce a bid for mayor.

Stan Parker played football for the Huskers beginning in 1982 and is also the founder of MyBridge, a Christian radio ministry. Park compares being Lincoln’s mayor to leading a nonprofit. He said the mayor is primarily a leadership position, not a political one. Parker thinks his leadership experience prepares him for mayor and sets him apart.

“If you are primarily looking for a politician for your next mayor,” said Parker. “I am not your guy, but if you want a leader, I believe, I am a pretty compelling choice.”

His campaign is described through the acronym “LINCOLN,” which stands for the following: leadership, integrity, Nebraska, collaboration, opportunity, law enforcement, and neighbors.

Parker's platform have seven components all described through a letter of "LINCOLN."
Parker's platform have seven components all described through a letter of "LINCOLN."(Stan for Lincoln | Stan for Lincoln)

Parker’s campaign is seeking no significant funding at the start, but instead asking for the community to “vote early” by donating, Parker said. He still needs 300 more signatures to make it on the ballot this spring.

If he makes it on the ballot he will be running against State Senator Suzanne Geist. So far, current Lincoln Mayor Lierion Gaylor Baird has not announced a bid for reelection.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th &...
Court records provide new details about Lincoln girl accused of killing father
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
On Monday at 3:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home near NW 54th & West Superior Street....
Man arrested following standoff in Lincoln Airpark neighborhood
Authorities searching for vehicle that escaped three pursuits early Monday
Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Elwood woman for attempted murder plot

Latest News

Experts concerned over who will cash in with the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’
Experts concerned over who will cash in with the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’
Nebraska lawmakers raise ideas to expand problem-solving courts
Consumer watchdog calls Biden admin airline transparency push ‘good first step’
Consumer watchdog calls Biden admin airline transparency push ‘good first step’
Supreme Court to take up Alabama racial gerrymandering case
Supreme Court to take up Alabama racial gerrymandering case