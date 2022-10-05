Grand Island juveniles arrested after attempted robbery at Pier Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island juveniles were arrested after an attempted robbery Tuesday night, where a fake gun was pointed at two women.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Pier Park.

Grand Island Police said two women from St. Paul were sitting in their vehicle when a 12-year-old boy pointed a gun at them demanding money with his 16-year-old brother by his side, encouraging him.

Police said the women didn’t give the boys anything but they were in fear for their lives.

GIPD was later able to make contact with the juveniles and determined the gun in question was a toy gun spray painted to look real.

The 12-year-old was arrested for attempted robbery and terroristic threats while the 16-year-old was arrested for aiding and abetting attempted robbery.

GIPD Captain Jim Duering said in cases involving juveniles, probation steps in. He said they, along with the county attorney’s office, decides what happens in the case moving forward.

The 12-year-old was sent home with a tracking monitor while the older boy was sent to a juvenile detention facility.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.