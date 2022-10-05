H.S. Volleyball Highlights & Scores (Tues. Oct. 4)

H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Alma def. Southern Valley, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 26-28, 15-9

Arcadia-Loup City def. Central City, 25-18, 14-25, 25-21, 25-20

Ashland-Greenwood def. Yutan, 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 26-24

Aurora def. Seward, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22

Axtell def. Arapahoe, 18-25, 25-19, 26-24, 24-26, 15-11

Bellevue West def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-6, 25-4, 25-12

Bennington def. Plattsmouth

Burwell def. Anselmo-Merna, 24-26, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18

Centura def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-12

Columbus Lakeview def. St. Paul, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 23-25, 17-15

Creighton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 27-25, 20-25, 25-21

Deshler def. Sandy Creek, 25-12, 26-28, 25-22, 25-18

Exeter/Milligan def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-8

Fairbury def. Southern, 0-0

Fullerton def. Nebraska Christian, 25-23, 27-25, 25-12

Grand Island Central Catholic def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-14, 25-19

Guardian Angels def. Battle Creek, 27-25, 25-22, 25-22

Holdrege def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-17, 25-9

Howells/Dodge def. Stanton, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15

Kearney Catholic def. Amherst, 26-24, 15-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-8

Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17

Loomis def. Harvard, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10

Malcolm def. Nebraska City, 25-13, 25-11, 25-10

McCool Junction def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-17, 25-11, 27-25, 25-16

Mead def. Boys Town, 25-8, 25-8, 25-12

Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 25-17, 16-25, 24-26, 25-19, 15-9

Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-22, 25-23

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Auburn, 26-24, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20

Norfolk Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-16, 25-9

Norris def. Blair, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13

Omaha Central def. Omaha Northwest, 26-24, 25-22, 20-25, 26-28, 17-15

Omaha Concordia def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-21, 25-9, 25-23

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 17-25, 25-15, 25-22

Omaha Marian def. Millard North, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16

Omaha Nation def. Parkview Christian, 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-7, 25-6

Overton def. Gibbon, 25-7, 25-16, 25-11

Papillion-LaVista South def. Papillion-LaVista, 22-25, 25-13, 25-18

Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-11, 25-27, 25-20, 27-25

Platteview def. Louisville, 25-11, 25-7, 25-8

Rapid City Christian, S.D. def. Chadron, 25-18, 25-14, 30-28

Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-10, 25-14, 25-17

Sandhills/Thedford def. Sutherland, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17

Scottsbluff def. Bridgeport, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18

Shelby/Rising City def. Schuyler, 18-25, 25-11, 16-25, 25-20, 15-11

South Sioux City def. Millard South, 25-11, 25-8, 25-13

Summerland def. O’Neill, 25-18, 25-14, 25-18

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14

Sutton def. Thayer Central, 24-26, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-11

Wakefield def. Ponca

Wausa def. Osmond, 25-20, 25-13, 25-16

Waverly def. Wahoo, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16

Westview def. Buena Vista, 25-12, 25-6, 25-9

Wilber-Clatonia def. Tri County

Winside def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19

York def. Adams Central, 24-26, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-12

Bancroft-Rosalie Triangular

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tri County Northeast

Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-18

Beatrice Triangular

Beatrice def. Hastings, 25-23, 25-15

Grand Island Northwest def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-18

Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-16

Boone Central Triangular

Pierce def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-18, 25-16

Pierce def. Wayne, 25-18, 25-20

Wayne def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24

Boyd County Triangular

Bloomfield def. Santee, 25-6, 25-7

Boyd County def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-20

Brady Triangular

Brady def. Medicine Valley

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley

Cambridge Triangular

Cambridge def. Maxwell, 25-9, 25-13

Cambridge def. South Loup, 25-9, 25-15

Centennial Triangular

Centennial def. Twin River, 25-19, 25-15

Centennial def. Weeping Water, 25-10, 25-10

College View Triangular

Lewiston def. College View Academy, 25-18, 25-14

Sterling def. College View Academy, 25-18, 25-14

Sterling def. Lewiston, 25-12, 25-20

Cozad Triangular

Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-12

Ord def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-23

Ord def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-22

Garden County Triangular

Garden County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-18

Perkins County def. Garden County, 26-24, 25-22

Perkins County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-21

Heartland Triangular

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Giltner, 25-13, 15-25, 25-11

Heartland def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-23, 25-21

Heartland def. Giltner, 25-18, 25-9

High Plains Community Triangular

High Plains Community def. Hampton, 25-20, 25-22

High Plains Community def. Meridian, 25-17, 25-23

Meridian def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-11

Kimball Triangular

Bayard def. Kimball, 25-10, 25-11

Potter-Dix def. Bayard, 25-11, 25-22

North Central Triangular

North Central def. Ainsworth, 27-25, 26-24

Stuart def. Ainsworth, 27-25, 26-24

Stuart def. North Central, 25-18, 27-25

Osceola Triangular

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-16

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Osceola, 25-14, 25-13

East Butler def. Osceola, 25-23, 25-17

Palmer Triangular

Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-19

Palmer def. CWC, 25-17, 25-19

Paxton Triangular

Paxton def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-9

Wallace def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-8, 25-9

Wallace def. Paxton, 25-18, 26-24

Plainview Triangular

Clarkson/Leigh def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-15

Clarkson/Leigh def. Plainview, 25-14, 25-11

Lutheran High Northeast def. Plainview, 17-25, 25-14, 25-11

Red Cloud Triangular

Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-22, 25-12

Kenesaw def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 22-25, 26-24

Lawrence-Nelson def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-11

Southwest Triangular

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-14

Southwest def. Chase County, 25-17, 25-17

Southwest def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-14

St. Mary’s Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. St. Mary’s, 25-18, 27-25

Humphrey St. Francis def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19

Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Mary’s, 25-18, 25-20

Valentine Triangular

Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-20, 25-23

Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-19, 25-9

West Point Beemer Triangular

Douglas County West def. Oakland-Craig, 25-23, 25-21

Douglas County West def. West Point-Beemer

Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-10

Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular

Ansley-Litchfield def. Bertrand, 25-14, 30-28

Ansley-Litchfield def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 26-24, 25-22

Bertrand def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-19, 25-11

Wood River Triangular

Shelton def. Ravenna, 25-8, 25-12

Shelton def. Wood River, 25-20, 25-18

Wood River def. Ravenna

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..)

10/4/2022 10:32:09 PM (GMT -5:00)