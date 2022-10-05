Kearney Police K-9 officer involved in two-vehicle crash in Hall County

Two vehicle crash Tuesday morning in rural Hall County involving a Kearney Police cruiser.(Kearney Police Department)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney Police officer and his K-9 were involved in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in rural Hall County.

It happened just after 10:15 a.m. at 90th Road and Schimmer Drive.

Kearney Police said Officer Jon Alstrom and K-9 Bane were headed to K-9 and Drone Team Training when the crash occurred.

Hall County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Josh Berlie said a Kearney Police vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe, was traveling north on 90th Road when a Ford F-350 going east on Schimmer failed to stop at the stop sign.

The two collided with airbags deploying.

Nobody was injured. KPD said Bane was scared following the crash, but after a quick game of fetch on the roadside and a trip to the veterinarian, he’s doing fine.

Chief Deputy Berlie said the 38-year-old driver of the pickup was arrested on an unrelated warrant along with the stop sign violation.

Kearney Police says this is a great example of the importance of defensive, alert, and safe driving on all roads, including rural gravel.

