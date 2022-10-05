LPD respond to reports of stabbing downtown

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Law enforcement on the scene near 11th and N Streets said that someone was stabbed near a downtown Lincoln bus stop.

That person’s injuries, police said, are non-life threatening. All LPD said as of Wednesday afternoon is that a ‘younger female’ was stabbed in the arm outside the old Gold’s Gym building.

No one has been arrested, but police said it’s believed another woman may have carried out that attack.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

