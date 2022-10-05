Nice weather expected on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure in the region will bring fair skies and pleasant temperatures on Wednesday. Another cold front will move across Nebraska Thursday ushering in much cooler temperatures Thursday afternoon and Friday. Frost will be possible early Saturday morning.
Partly to mostly sunny and a little cooler today in Lincoln. Highs in the mid 70s with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Mostly clear and seasonally cool Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows in the upper 40s and a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and turning cooler in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s with the temperature falling to around 60 degrees late in the afternoon. It will be breezy with a north wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
There will be a slight chance of a sprinkle or light shower late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Partly sunny and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s Friday afternoon.
Frost will be possible Saturday morning otherwise, mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Very nice weather will continue Sunday through Tuesday.
