Nice weather expected on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure in the region will bring fair skies and pleasant temperatures on Wednesday. Another cold front will move across Nebraska Thursday ushering in much cooler temperatures Thursday afternoon and Friday. Frost will be possible early Saturday morning.

Partly to mostly sunny and a little cooler today in Lincoln. Highs in the mid 70s with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Pleasant temperatures expected Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and seasonally cool Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows in the upper 40s and a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Seasonally cool Thursday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and turning cooler in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s with the temperature falling to around 60 degrees late in the afternoon. It will be breezy with a north wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Falling temperatures Thursday. (1011 Weather)

There will be a slight chance of a sprinkle or light shower late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Partly sunny and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s Friday afternoon.

Chilly temperatures expected on Friday. Frost possible Friday night and Saturday morning. (1011 Weather)

Frost will be possible Saturday morning otherwise, mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Very nice weather will continue Sunday through Tuesday.

Brief cool down for the end of the week. Warmer temperatures return over the weekend and continue into next week. (1011 Weather)

