NSP: Foul play suspected after body found in Clay County

By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARVARD, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a deceased individual was located Wednesday in Clay County.

The body was located Wednesday morning by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard, along Road 26. The person notified the Clay County Sheriff’s Office of the discovery. The sheriff’s office has since requested that NSP conduct the investigation.

Investigators have not been able to positively identify the individual at this time. Foul play is suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

