Lincoln Police say intoxicated woman hit pedestrian with vehicle, left scene

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 24-year-old woman who they believe was drunk when she hit a pedestrian with her vehicle in the Haymarket on Saturday night before leaving the scene.

According to court documents, Erica Pilcher was taken into custody for DUI causing serious bodily injury. She is also being charged with failure to stop and render aid.

A probable cause affidavit states Pilcher was allegedly driving in the area of N 8th Street in the Haymarket on Saturday around 10 p.m. when she struck a pedestrian.

She then left the scene and abandoned the Pontiac G6, which she reportedly borrowed, near N Street and Canopy Street where it was discovered by LPD.

Police were able to make contact with a passenger in the vehicle who recounted what happened. LPD was then able to locate Pilcher at a home in Lincoln, according to the court documents.

She was taken into custody and LPD determined her blood-alcohol content was .244.

She is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The individual that was hit suffered serious injuries, but they were not life-threatening, according to the court records.

