Thursday Forecast: Cooler days and frosty nights ahead...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong cold front will push through the 1011 region Thursday... causing much cooler high temperatures and frigid overnight low temperatures for the end of the work week. Areas of frost are possible Thursday night into Friday and is expected to become widespread Friday night into Saturday.

A potent cold front will push through the 1011 region throughout the day on Thursday and cause high temperatures to be much cooler... in the 50s to 70s.. The cold front will move in from the north and slowly track south throughout the day, therefore it will be the coolest in the northern half of the state. On the other hand, many of the areas along and south of the I-80 corridor will be warmest and hit high temperatures early... before falling to the 60s by the afternoon once the cold front passes through. In addition to cooler temperatures we will also have a breezy conditions with a chilly north/northeasterly breeze from 15-20 mph, gusting up to 25 to 30 mph at times. The day will be partly to mostly sunny. A few isolated light showers are possible in northern counties during the afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop in the west and move through the western half of the state throughout the overnight.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Once the cold front moves through by the evening... cold Canadian air will filter into the area. AND a cold night it will be as overnight low temperatures will plummet into the 30s for majority of 1011 territory. Through the overnight areas of patchy fog are possible to develop in some areas.

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

We will all feel the effects of the cold front come Friday and for some of us it will be the coldest high temperatures we’ve had since May. High temperatures will ONLY reach the 40s and 50s across the state. It will be a mostly cloudy to cloudy day, but will not be as breezy as Thursday. Isolated to scattered showers will move through much of western and south central Nebraska in the morning and afternoon. However, if it gets cold enough at the surface... we cannot rule out mixed precipitation.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday night into Saturday morning will bring the coldest air we’ve felt yet this season... gear up for low temperatures in the 20s to low 30s. Widespread frost is expected across 1011 territory and some areas in the northeast may have their first freeze of the season.

Saturday Morning Low Temperatures (KOLN)

Heading into the weekend and next week, temperatures will begin to warm back up into the upper 70s.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

