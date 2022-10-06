Autopsy conducted on body found in Clay County

HARVARD, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Patrol says an autopsy is being conducted one day after a body was found in Clay County.

NSP Spokesperson Cody Thomas said the autopsy will take place in Omaha on Thursday. This may lead to some answers for investigators as they continue to work to identify the remains discovered Wednesday morning.

NSP does suspect foul play.

The deceased individual was located by a person working in the area east of Harvard, along Road 26.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office turned the case over to the State Patrol to conduct the investigation.

Law enforcement were on scene for several hours Wednesday as barricades blocked off the area

