Autopsy conducted on body found in Clay County

Road closed barricades are up in Clay County on Road 26 east of Harvard after a body was...
Road closed barricades are up in Clay County on Road 26 east of Harvard after a body was discovered early Wednesday.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVARD, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Patrol says an autopsy is being conducted one day after a body was found in Clay County.

NSP Spokesperson Cody Thomas said the autopsy will take place in Omaha on Thursday. This may lead to some answers for investigators as they continue to work to identify the remains discovered Wednesday morning.

NSP does suspect foul play.

The deceased individual was located by a person working in the area east of Harvard, along Road 26.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office turned the case over to the State Patrol to conduct the investigation.

Law enforcement were on scene for several hours Wednesday as barricades blocked off the area

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th &...
Court records provide new details about Lincoln girl accused of killing father
The site of a serious crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle Wednesday.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Cotner and O Street, passenger in hospital
Alexis Kelly
Lincoln Police arrest 18-year-old driver in August crash that killed motorcyclist
Dylan Will
Driver arrested in fatal Labor Day crash in northeast Lincoln
Lincoln Police say intoxicated woman hit pedestrian with vehicle, left scene

Latest News

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse
Reports: Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse expected to resign
Joseph Harwell, of Superior, is going to federal prison for a meth possession conviction.
Meth possession sends Superior man to prison
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
City leaders talk street improvements in the Capital City