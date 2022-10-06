Back-to-back road trips for 3rd-ranked Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team is back on the road this week, following a trip to the east coast. The Huskers returned from matches at Rutgers and Maryland on Sunday. Three days later, John Cook and his players were on a plane again.

Nebraska plays at Michigan State and Michigan this week. The Huskers and Spartans meet on Thursday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The match is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on BTN.

Nebraska currently has a 12-1 record (4-0 Big Ten). The Huskers are led by Madi Kubik, who averages 3.31 kills per set.

