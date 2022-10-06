Bovee Fire in Nebraska Sandhills 94% contained

Firefighters mop up hot spots in heavy fuels to ensure the fire does not rekindle.
Firefighters mop up hot spots in heavy fuels to ensure the fire does not rekindle.(Nebraska National Forest & Grasslands)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HALSEY, Neb. (KNOP) - Crews continue to make progress containing the Bovee Fire in the Nebraska Sandhills.

More than 220 people from several states are helping put out the flames. The fire has burned about 19,000 acres and is 94 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1 said crews will work on containing the remaining six percent on Thursday and they were able to release their night crew.

All evacuation orders have been lifted and Highway 2 is open, although watch for smoke along with increased traffic including large vehicles aiding in the fire effort.

A firefighter died while actively fighting the Bovee Fire on Sunday. The Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody suffered a medical emergency and died, according to the Region 26 Council. He was 59-years-old.

The fire began at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey Sunday afternoon and quickly spread north. A State 4-H Camp lodge and cabins were destroyed along with the Scott Lookout Tower.

As of Thursday morning, the Bovee Fire is 18,861 acres and 94% contained.
As of Thursday morning, the Bovee Fire is 18,861 acres and 94% contained.(Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team One)
The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the Bessey Ranger District near Halsey on Sunday. (Joshua Carrizales)

