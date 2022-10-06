The cool down begins Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong cold front will move across Nebraska during the day Thursday. High temperatures will occur late this morning or early afternoon with falling temperatures in the afternoon. Increasing clouds expected Thursday night with a few scattered showers developing in western and central Nebraska. Mostly cloudy skies Friday morning with a few showers or sprinkles possible. Cool temperatures Friday afternoon with widespread frost likely late Friday night into Saturday morning. The weekend will be dry with warmer temperatures expected.

Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and turning cooler this afternoon in the Lincoln area. Early afternoon high in the lower 70s with temperatures falling to the lower 60s by late in the day. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Falling temperatures Thursday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Becoming mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with the low temperature dropping to around 40 degrees. North-northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

Chilly temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy Friday morning with a slight chance of a few sprinkles or a brief light shower. Partly sunny Friday afternoon and cool with highs in the upper 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cool temperatures Friday. (1011 Weather)

Showers will be possible in western and central Nebraska Friday morning with only a few sprinkles or perhaps an isolated brief light rain shower in southeast Nebraska. A few locations could pick up half an inch to three quarters of an inch in western Nebraska.

Some parts of western and southern Nebraska could see up to half an inch of rain. A few spots could see up to three quarters of an inch in western Nebraska. The best chance of rain will be Thursday night into Friday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies and cold Friday night and early Saturday morning. Low temperatures in the Lincoln will in the lower 30s. Frost is likely late Friday night and Saturday morning.

Chilly, frosty conditions early Saturday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mainly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s Saturday.

Nice fall day expected on Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Warmer temperatures return on Sunday and continue through at least Tuesday.

After a brief cool down, warmer temperatures return on Sunday and continue into next week. (1011 Weather)

