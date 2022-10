LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Flames could be seen shooting from a garage near 16th and Rose Streets around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters got the fire under control but the garage is destroyed.

There doesn’t appear to be any injuries.

Details are still limited. Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

