Friday Forecast: The coldest air of the season filters in...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It may be time to turn the heat back on and bring those plants back inside! The effects of Thursday’s potent cold front will be felt in the form of chilly highs and frosty/freezing lows, some of which will be the coldest temperatures we’ve felt yet this season. A Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning have been issued Friday morning for portions of northern and northeastern Nebraska.

Friday morning will be quite the chilly one with temperatures in the 30s to low 40s. It will be the coldest in northern/northeastern Nebraska where temperatures will drop below or hover near freezing. Therefore a Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory will be in effect from 4 AM to 10 AM for these areas. Make sure to take proper precautions, whether that be bringing in plants, covering vegetation or turning up the thermostat!

Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning in effect from 4 AM to 10 AM Friday morning in portions of northern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Friday high temperatures will ONLY reach the upper 40s in the southwest and the 50s for the rest of 1011 territory. In addition to the chilly temperatures it will also be a crisp and cloudy day. Clouds will be heavy in the morning and then will start to clear out as we head through the afternoon and evening hours. For much of western and central Nebraska isolated to scattered showers will move through the area in the morning to the early afternoon. However due to chilly temperatures we cannot rule out a snowflake or two or mixed precipitation and no accumulation would be likely. As we head into the overnight... skies will be mostly clear and that will allow temperatures to plummet into the 20s and 30s! Widespread frost is expected and we could see another freeze.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The cold and likely frosty/freezing start to Saturday will lead to a warmer and sunnier day across the area. High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s and will be accompanied by a warm southwestern breeze from 10-15 mph. Overnight low temperatures will not be as chilly, but will still fall to the 30s and 40s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

A general warming trend will continue through the weekend. Next week will mainly bring temperatures in the 70s before dropping off to the 60s Thursday. In addition we will see a few isolated small chances to see some precipitation.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

