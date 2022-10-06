LPD still searching for Wednesday stabbing suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are still searching for a person who stabbed a 16-year-old near a downtown Lincoln bus stop on Wednesday.

LPD responded to the scene near 11th and N Streets around 4:30 p.m. and found a 16-year-old with injuries to their left arm.

Officers learned two men were fighting when a woman in her 20′s became upset and yelled a racial slur.

The victim confronted the woman, who stabbed her with an unknown bladed instrument.

The suspect then left the scene and has yet to be arrested.

Police said they are unsure what kind of relationship, if any, there was between the victim and the suspect.

