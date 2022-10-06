Memorial service set for Friday for firefighter who died fighting Bovee Fire

DUNNING, Neb. (KNOP) - Family, friends and first responders will head to Dunning on Friday to pay their respects for fallen Purdum Volunteer Assistant Fire Chief Michael Moody.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. at the Sandhills High School.

Moody died on October 2, near Halsey following a medical emergency while in the line of duty fighting the Bovee fire.

He had served with the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department for more than 40 years.

His obituary said, “He never gave a second thought when a fire page went off, when a neighbor needed help, or when anything at all needed done in the community. He was always the man for (the) job and gave himself selflessly to whoever and whatever needed his attention at any given time.”

Region 26 Council said, “Mike has always been an extremely active member of the Purdum Fire Department. Mike was an active member in his community and known by first responders across the state. Mike was a loving husband, father and grandfather and a respected and well-loved member of his community.”

For those planning to attend the service, Moody’s granddaughter requests people dress comfortably in bright colors with plaid shirts and overalls are welcomed.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Purdum Rural Fire or Thedford Volunteer Rescue Squad. Condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

And flags will be flown at half-staff this weekend in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday. They should be this way from sunrise on Friday, October 7 until sunset on Sunday, October 9.

By doing this, Nebraskans can honor and remember the brave men who made the ultimate sacrifice in the state this year, including Moody and three others.

• Lincoln Fire Inspector Donald Gross – January 4, 2022

• Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull – April 7, 2022

• Retired Cambridge Fire Chief John “JP” Trumble – April 22, 2022

• Purdum Volunteer Fire Assistant Chief Mike Moody – October 2, 2022

In Nebraska, there are 478 fire departments with over 17,000 firefighters who courageously serve to protect their communities. More than 15,000 of these firefighters provide unpaid, volunteer service.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.