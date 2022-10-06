Meth possession sends Superior man to prison

Joseph Harwell, of Superior, is going to federal prison for a meth possession conviction.
Joseph Harwell, of Superior, is going to federal prison for a meth possession conviction.(Nebraska Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Superior man is going to federal prison for a methamphetamine drug conviction.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Joseph Harwell, 40, was sentenced Wednesday, in federal court in Lincoln. A judge sentenced Harwell to six years and four months for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine. Harwell will be placed on supervised release for 5 years after serving his sentence.

The U.S. Attorney said in April 2021 a Beatrice police officer observed Harwell park his vehicle and begin to walk away. After Harwell left, the officer deployed a drug sniffing dog around the vehicle with the dog indicating narcotics. The officer found and detained Harwell while the vehicle was searched. During the search, a backpack behind the driver’s seat was located. The backpack contained suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale with suspected drug residue, and several zip-lock bags. The suspected methamphetamine was sent to a lab. The lab determined that there was about 160.93 grams of methamphetamine, of which at least 140 grams was actual methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and Beatrice Police Department.

