Popular city basketball courts get new look

Popular city basketball courts get new look
Popular city basketball courts get new look(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the capital city’s most popular places to play basketball has a whole new look and a lot of colors to go with it.

Wednesday, the city unveiled a new mural on the South Antelope Park basketball courts. A project that’s been years in the making.

At the beginning of September the city and a few other groups, including a nonprofit based in California, teamed up to bring new life to the courts at the intersection near Normal Boulevard and South Street.

“It was an overhaul of the courts,” said Maggie Stuckey-Ross, the director of Lincoln Parks and Recreation. “If you had been here, we had a lot of weeds growing in the cracks, the concrete was uneven.”

The nonprofit, Project Backboard, works to bring art into communities.

“Their mission is to expand art into public spaces like basketball courts all over the country,” Stuckey-Ross said. “So we actually had a team from California that traveled to Lincoln during the month of September, helped us prep the court, put the artwork on the court, and then also help with the lines.”

The mural on the courts is based on a painting called ‘Red Sea’ by an African American artist named Felrath Hines, which is also on display at the Sheldon Museum of Art on UNL’s campus.

“I think it’s an incredibly dynamic painting,” said Christian Wurst, Curator of Exhibitions at the museum. “It’s bright, you can easily see it from far away, it doesn’t have much detail. It’s just shapes and colors, and sort of planes of color.”

Sure to catch the eye, they’re some of the most-used courts in the city.

A slam dunk for all who see them and play on them.

“It just seems like a great opportunity to engage the art community in parks and recreation and really make a difference,” Stuckey-Ross said.

The mural was supposed to be unveiled in September but was delayed due to supply chain issues.

It was funded by donations raised by Public Art Lincoln.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th &...
Court records provide new details about Lincoln girl accused of killing father
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
On Monday at 3:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home near NW 54th & West Superior Street....
Man arrested following standoff in Lincoln Airpark neighborhood
Alexis Kelly
Lincoln Police arrest 18-year-old driver in August crash that killed motorcyclist
Authorities searching for vehicle that escaped three pursuits early Monday

Latest News

New bed at Reception and Treatment Center in a unit that opened in May 2021.
Outgoing NDCS director said opening of new beds at RTC will ease overcrowding, but not solve emergency
Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday Forecast: Cooler days and frosty nights ahead...
Motorcycle vs car crash
Motorcycle driver in critical condition, passenger injured in crash near Cotner and O Street
New beds to open at crowded prison
384 new beds to open at Nebraska's most crowded prison