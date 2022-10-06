Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

The state patrol believes the remains found in Clay County are those of Jasmine Garnett.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16.

Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to public safety.

NSP said the body was found by someone working near Road 3195 in Clay County and reported it to law enforcement.

Garnett’s family had been asking the public’s help in finding her. They said she was last seen with Anthony Mattison on September 16th.

Mattison was referred for charges September 24 after backing into a grand Island police cruiser. He was also arrested after an officer involved shooting in Hastings September 27.

It’s unclear what Mattison’s relationship with Garnett was.

In connection with the Hastings incident last week, Mattison is charged with attempted second degree murder, attempted first degree assault on a police officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He’s scheduled for a probable cause hearing Friday in Adams County Court.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

