Team psyche improves as Huskers head to Rutgers

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson, center, breaks through Georgia Southern defenders to score...
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson, center, breaks through Georgia Southern defenders to score during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. He touched on how preparation has gone in a short week.

“I thought it went smooth. Thought the kids were champions, the coaches did a really good job in a short week for them to prepare. They worked late nights, trying to get the game plan down. Last night, they got out here at 10:30 or 11 o’clock. Kids came back and worked today, thought it was really smooth this week.”

Joseph explained how he wants to get Travis Vokolek more involved coming off his injury. ”I think he will. Travis is a big part of this offense. We look for him to catch balls, and he’s also a great run blocker. He knows pass protect also. He’s got a big role in this offense, but I think we will see more of him.”

He also spoke on how the win against Indiana helped the team. ”You got to look at it now, they haven’t won a lot of games. If you were on this team, and you lost nine straight, would you think you could win every game? It’s human nature to doubt yourself so we talked to them about not doubting themselves. We do have high expectations for them, but for now I think they are in a good place mentally right now. I think they are turning over a new leaf and just a sense of ‘we did it’, kids these days they gotta see it happen, and I think they’ll continue to get better.”He expanded on how the team’s attitude has changed after the win.

”I saw it in the bye week. They bought in in what we asked them to do, to play fast. The defense really turned everything over the way they started playing. You could see the swag coming back to them. You’re talking about some kids that have been beat down for three or four years now, now they won a game, see how they can do it, and are gonna get better every week.”

The Huskers will hit the road to play Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. on Friday, Oct. 7. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on FS1, with radio coverage provided by Huskers Radio Network.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th &...
Court records provide new details about Lincoln girl accused of killing father
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
On Monday at 3:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home near NW 54th & West Superior Street....
Man arrested following standoff in Lincoln Airpark neighborhood
Alexis Kelly
Lincoln Police arrest 18-year-old driver in August crash that killed motorcyclist
Authorities searching for vehicle that escaped three pursuits early Monday

Latest News

The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team won its seventh match in a row to start the season with a...
Back-to-back road trips for 3rd-ranked Huskers
Alexis Markowski runs down the court during an 18-point effort against Penn State.
Markowski named preseason All-Big Ten
Lincoln Southwest volleyball players celebrate their win over Lincoln Northeast.
H.S. Volleyball Highlights & Scores (Tues. Oct. 4)
HSVB
H.S. Volleyball Highlights (Tues., Oct. 4)