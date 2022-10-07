Additional arrests made in downtown Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have arrested two more men in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Lincoln last month.

Police arrested Jahhfarr Fletcher and Said Salahuddin on Wednesday in connection to the homicide near 18th and O Streets on September 25th.

Both men are from Lincoln.

Jahhfarr Fletcher was arrested for Accessory to a Class 1 Felony, Tamper with Physical Evidence and Tamper with a Witness.

Salahuddin was arrested for Accessory to a Class 1 Felony.

Police arrested 22-year-old Jahhrasta Fletcher on Sept. 26 for first degree murder, one day after 33-year-old Robert Brannon of Omaha was shot and killed in an alley between 18th Street and Antelope Valley Parkway.

Authorities said Jahhrasta Fletcher was seen on surveillance and later ran away from the scene.

According to LPD and court documents, surveillance video shows Jahhrasta Fletcher and Brannon encountered each other near a local business. Brannon lunged at Fletcher, who pulled a gun and fired at Brannon, according to a probable cause affidavit for Jahhrasta Fletcher’s arrest. Brannon returned fire and fell to the ground. Fletcher then approached Brannon and fired off additional shots at close range.

Jahhfarr Fletcher and Jahhrasta Fletcher are brothers.

